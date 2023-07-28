The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 98 though it will feel even hotter at 108. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 70 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 28, 2023 in Bloomington, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The suns…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and cl…
The Bloomington area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 th…
Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tod…
Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…