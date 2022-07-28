Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 28, 2022 in Bloomington, IL

Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.