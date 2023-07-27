Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it will feel even hotter at 105. We'll see a low temperature of 75 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 27, 2023 in Bloomington, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The suns…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and cl…
Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
The Bloomington area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 th…
Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tod…