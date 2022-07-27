Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 27, 2022 in Bloomington, IL

Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 56% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.