Temperatures will be warm Monday in Bloomington. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 25, 2022 in Bloomington, IL
