Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 24, 2022 in Bloomington, IL

Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 63% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.