Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 63% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 24, 2022 in Bloomington, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Very hot conditions across central and southern Illinois this afternoon. A cold front will bring relief for some Sunday, but also a chance for severe weather. Here's the latest information.
Watch now: Rain chances for central Illinois, oppressive heat for southern Illinois Friday, Saturday, and Sunday
A Heat Advisory is in effect for southern Illinois Friday thru Sunday where the heat will be unrelenting. Hot in central Illinois as well, but there are opportunities for rain. Here's what to expect.
Watch now: Very warm across central Illinois Wednesday, but exceptionally hot across southern Illinois
With a weak cold front working across the state, southern Illinois will be much hotter than central Illinois today. Small chance of rain expected as well. Find out how hot it's going to feel here.
Today will be cooler than Wednesday, but temps will remain above normal for late July and the humidity isn't going away either. The latest on the heat and who could see rain in our updated forecast.
The Bloomington area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Today's con…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clea…
Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
Watch now: Rain likely across Illinois Sunday, chance of severe storms and flooding in southern Illinois
Showers and weak storms in central Illinois today, but in southern Illinois severe storms and flooding are possible. See when rain is most likely, when it will end, and how much will fall here.
Summer sports camps and pre-season training often have kids running hard in high heat and humidity. The combination can be deadly.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Today has the makings of a perf…