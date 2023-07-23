The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 23, 2023 in Bloomington, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Bloomington area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Expect clear skies…
Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today.…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. Keep an …