Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 22, 2023 in Bloomington, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Bloomington area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. Keep an …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Expect clear skies…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today.…
Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…