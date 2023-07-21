Today's temperature in Bloomington will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 21, 2023 in Bloomington, IL
