Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 39% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 20, 2023 in Bloomington, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Bloomington area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. Keep an …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. We'll…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Expect clear skies…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today.…