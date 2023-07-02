Bloomington will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 80% chance of precipitation. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 2, 2023 in Bloomington, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. How likely is it tha…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. We'll see sunshine…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Models are…
Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Today'…
The Bloomington area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in …