Bloomington will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 80% chance of precipitation. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.