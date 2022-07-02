Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 2, 2022 in Bloomington, IL

The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.