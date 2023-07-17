The Bloomington area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. Today's forecast brings 37% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 17, 2023 in Bloomington, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear sk…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. Keep an …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. We'll…
The Bloomington area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees…
The Bloomington area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today…