Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 17, 2022 in Bloomington, IL

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bloomington community. It looks like it will be a moderate 77 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. There is a 42% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.