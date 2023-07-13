The Bloomington area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 13, 2023 in Bloomington, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear sk…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of…
The Bloomington area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. We wi…
The Bloomington area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees…