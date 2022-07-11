Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 11, 2022 in Bloomington, IL

Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.