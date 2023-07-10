The Bloomington area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 10, 2023 in Bloomington, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a hig…
The Bloomington area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in …
The Bloomington area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. We'll see sun…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. We wi…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of…