Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 10, 2022 in Bloomington, IL

The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.