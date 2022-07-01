Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. There is a 41% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 1, 2022 in Bloomington, IL
The heavy rain has exited McLean County and no new storms are expected. Isolated showers will come to an end overnight with dry weather in the forecast for Sunday.
Just isolated showers and weak storms during the day today, but as a cold front moves in this evening, rain looks likely. A few severe storms are possible. Full details in our updated forecast.
A cold front will be pushing across central and southern Illinois Friday afternoon and evening. Until it arrives though, hot and humid. See how hot it will feel and track the rain here.
Temperatures will still be below normal Tuesday, but that's going to change for the rest of the week. Find out how hot we'll get and when rain will return in our updated forecast.
Not only will temperatures be climbing in the days ahead, but the humidity will be as well. Find out what it's going to feel like and when rain chances will return in our latest forecast.
From 1920 to 2021, here's what summer weather was like, based on data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
