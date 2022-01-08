 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 8, 2022 in Bloomington, IL

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bloomington today. It should reach a nippy 33 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 50% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SAT 12:00 PM CST until SAT 9:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.

