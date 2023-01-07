Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 7, 2023 in Bloomington, IL

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bloomington today. It looks like it will be a bitter 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.