Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 7, 2022 in Bloomington, IL

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 12 though it will feel even colder at 10. We'll see a low temperature of 8 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until FRI 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.