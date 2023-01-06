 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 6, 2023 in Bloomington, IL

Bloomington people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 35 degrees. A 21-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.

