Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 5, 2022 in Bloomington, IL

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel even colder at 19. A 5-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Very windy conditions are expected Wednesday in Bloomington, with winds reaching 28 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from WED 3:00 AM CST until WED 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.

