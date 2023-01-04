 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 4, 2023 in Bloomington, IL

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bloomington today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 34 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.

