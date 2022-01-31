Bloomington people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 31, 2022 in Bloomington, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Light snow is occurring in parts of Central Illinois this morning, particularly along and south of the Interstate 72 corridor.
Temperatures will be bad enough, but factor in the wind and it will feel even worse. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner tells us how cold it's going to get across Central and Southern Illinois.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 28. Today's forecasted low…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 18 though it will feel even colder at 17. -5 degrees is today's…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 29. 19 degrees is today's …
A bomb cyclone could hit the U.S. Northeast this weekend. Here's a look at terms like bombogenesis that meteorologists use to describe such big storms.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel even colder at 19. Today's forecasted low tempe…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 21. A 4-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forec…
This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low around 10F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might …
This evening in Bloomington: A few clouds from time to time. Low 19F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, w…