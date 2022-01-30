It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 28. Today's forecasted low temperature is 17 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 30, 2022 in Bloomington, IL
