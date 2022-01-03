It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel even colder at 22. Today's forecasted low temperature is 19 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 3, 2022 in Bloomington, IL
