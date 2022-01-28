Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 28, 2022 in Bloomington, IL

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 21. A 4-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.

