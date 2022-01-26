It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel even colder at 19. Today's forecasted low temperature is 13 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until WED 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 26, 2022 in Bloomington, IL
The Midwest is all too familiar with frigid temperatures, but some cold air outbreaks are worse than others. These five stand out above the rest.
Temperatures will be bad enough, but factor in the wind and it will feel even worse. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner tells us how cold it's going to get across Central and Southern Illinois.
Power outages are likely during winter weather, especially when large amounts of snow or ice are involved. Here's how to be prepared.
