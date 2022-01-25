It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 18 though it will feel even colder at 17. -5 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 25, 2022 in Bloomington, IL
