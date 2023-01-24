It will be a cold day in Bloomington, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 24, 2023 in Bloomington, IL
