Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bloomington today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 23, 2023 in Bloomington, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
We dried out overnight, but we're not done with rain just yet! A cold front will arrive this afternoon causing temperatures to drop and eventually some snow to fall. Full details here.
Lots of showers and even some thunderstorms with a warm front today. A cold front will keep the rain chance going tomorrow and eventually bring some snow. Get all the details in our weather update.
No snow or rain showers today, but they're coming back! Find out when our next chance for showers will begin, when it will end, and how much snow will fall in our weekend forecast.
Bloomington people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 35 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecast…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bloomington today. It should reach a bitter 35 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. We will see a m…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bloomington Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 42 degrees. We'll see a low temp…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bloomington today. It looks like it will be a bitter 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
Bloomington people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 33 degrees. 24 degrees is today's …
Bloomington residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 40 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. Ra…
Widespread rain and falling temperatures with the first cold front this morning, scattered rain and snow with the second cold front this evening. Get all the details on Thursday and Friday here.