Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 23, 2023 in Bloomington, IL

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bloomington today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.

