Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 22, 2022 in Bloomington, IL

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bloomington today. It looks like it will be a cold 33 degrees. 19 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

