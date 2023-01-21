Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bloomington today. It should reach a bitter 35 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 21, 2023 in Bloomington, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
We dried out overnight, but we're not done with rain just yet! A cold front will arrive this afternoon causing temperatures to drop and eventually some snow to fall. Full details here.
Lots of showers and even some thunderstorms with a warm front today. A cold front will keep the rain chance going tomorrow and eventually bring some snow. Get all the details in our weather update.
No snow or rain showers today, but they're coming back! Find out when our next chance for showers will begin, when it will end, and how much snow will fall in our weekend forecast.
Bloomington temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 51 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. The are…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bloomington Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 42 degrees. We'll see a low temp…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bloomington Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 44 degrees. A 37-degree low is f…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bloomington today. It looks like it will be a bitter 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
Widespread rain and falling temperatures with the first cold front this morning, scattered rain and snow with the second cold front this evening. Get all the details on Thursday and Friday here.
Bloomington people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 33 degrees. 24 degrees is today's …
The last of the snow will come to an end this afternoon and we'll see a warming trend for the holiday weekend. Rain will be making a comeback though. Get all the details on today through MLK Day here.