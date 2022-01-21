 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 21, 2022 in Bloomington, IL

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel even colder at 24. We'll see a low temperature of 14 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bloomington-Normal dusted with 1 inch of snow

Bloomington-Normal dusted with 1 inch of snow

For Bloomington’s Joseph Brock, the sight of fresh snow renews his spirit. He said: "It’s a reminder of the fury that we have in Christ, and that’s what makes it so special to me.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News