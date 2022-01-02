It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 21. A 1-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 2, 2022 in Bloomington, IL
Rain and snow could make for a slow morning commute Tuesday. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details on what to expect across Central and Southern Illinois.
Central Illinois saw its first snow and ice storm of the winter on Saturday, with winter weather warnings lasting into Sunday morning. The area was hit with a winter mix of rain, snow and sleet that led to some slick conditions.
WINFIELD, Ala. (AP) — Homes and buildings were damaged and trees were blown down as a line of intense thunderstorms rolled across several Sout…
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
