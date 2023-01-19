Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bloomington today. It looks like it will be a bitter 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 51% chance of rain. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 19, 2023 in Bloomington, IL
Snow, sleet, and freezing rain are the well-known winter precipitation types, but there's another that's less common called graupel. Learn when and how it forms here.