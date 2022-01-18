Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 18, 2022 in Bloomington, IL

Bloomington residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.