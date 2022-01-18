 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 18, 2022 in Bloomington, IL

Bloomington residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bloomington-Normal dusted with 1 inch of snow

Bloomington-Normal dusted with 1 inch of snow

For Bloomington’s Joseph Brock, the sight of fresh snow renews his spirit. He said: "It’s a reminder of the fury that we have in Christ, and that’s what makes it so special to me.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News