It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 29. A 21-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 16, 2022 in Bloomington, IL
Snow will return to Central and Southern Illinois on Friday evening through the morning hours Saturday. See how conditions will vary across the region in our updated forecast.
For Bloomington’s Joseph Brock, the sight of fresh snow renews his spirit. He said: "It’s a reminder of the fury that we have in Christ, and that’s what makes it so special to me.”
2021 saw an exceptional amount of extreme weather in the United States, causing more hardship during an already difficult year. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner breaks down the data.
January is here, along with its bitter cold temperatures.
A tsunami warning has been issued for the islands of Tonga., Advisories have also been issued for New Zealand's North Island, the U.S. west coast from California to Alaska, and British Columbia.
Several area United Methodist congregations will not have in-person worship services Sunday because of bad weather.
