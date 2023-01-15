 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 15, 2023 in Bloomington, IL

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bloomington Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 44 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

