The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bloomington Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 44 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 15, 2023 in Bloomington, IL
Snow, sleet, and freezing rain are the well-known winter precipitation types, but there's another that's less common called graupel. Learn when and how it forms here.
Widespread rain and falling temperatures with the first cold front this morning, scattered rain and snow with the second cold front this evening. Get all the details on Thursday and Friday here.
As we start 2023, drought conditions are present in many parts of the Midwest. Rain and snow are in the forecast this week though. Here's how much is predicted to fall and what's expected later this month.
The last of the snow will come to an end this afternoon and we'll see a warming trend for the holiday weekend. Rain will be making a comeback though. Get all the details on today through MLK Day here.
Not much rain Wednesday, but that's going to change Thursday as a cold front works over central Illinois. Find out when storms are most likely, what will happen to temperatures, and if we'll see snow here.
A storm system with heavy rain and tornadoes barreled through Central Illinois on Tuesday evening.
