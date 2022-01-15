It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26. Today's forecasted low temperature is 10 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 15, 2022 in Bloomington, IL
