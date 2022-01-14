 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 14, 2022 in Bloomington, IL

Bloomington people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 52% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until FRI 4:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News