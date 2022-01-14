Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 14, 2022 in Bloomington, IL

Bloomington people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 52% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until FRI 4:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.