Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 13, 2022 in Bloomington, IL

It will be a cold day in Bloomington, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.

