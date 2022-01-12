Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bloomington today. It looks to reach a cold 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 12, 2022 in Bloomington, IL
