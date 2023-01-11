The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bloomington Wednesday. It looks to reach a cool 48 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 11, 2023 in Bloomington, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Snow, sleet, and freezing rain are the well-known winter precipitation types, but there's another that's less common called graupel. Learn when and how it forms here.
No snow showers around today, but they won't be staying away. Find out when snow will return, how long it will stick around, and how much will fall in our weekend forecast.
Rain and snow showers across the area today as a low-pressure system works over us. See when the activity will peak, how much snow will fall, and when it will all end in our weather update.
As we start 2023, drought conditions are present in many parts of the Midwest. Rain and snow are in the forecast this week though. Here's how much is predicted to fall and what's expected later this month.
A storm system with heavy rain and tornadoes barreled through Central Illinois on Tuesday evening.
Gov. Newsom has declared a state of emergency to aid in cleanup. Meanwhile, parts of the Midwest are dealing with snow, ice or tornadoes, and the South is recovering from strong overnight storms.
After record high temps and tornadoes in central Illinois Tuesday, it's going to be much colder today and a chance of snow is coming back. Find out how long the snow chance will stick around here.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bloomington today. It looks like it will be a bitter 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bloomington today. It looks like it will be a cold 33 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. Toda…
Florida's falling iguana phenomenon could be rarer in the future — due to both climbing global temps and a shift in the lizards' cold hardiness.