Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 11, 2022 in Bloomington, IL

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bloomington today. It should reach a bitter 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

