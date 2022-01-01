Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2022 in Bloomington, IL

It will be a cold day in Bloomington, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 35 degrees. A 15-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 91% chance of rain. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 19 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SAT 6:00 AM CST until SUN 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.
