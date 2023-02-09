Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bloomington today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. There is a 50% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 27 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from THU 6:00 AM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 9, 2023 in Bloomington, IL
