Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 9, 2022 in Bloomington, IL

Bloomington people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

